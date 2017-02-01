Web
2020
Olympic
medals probably will be made of old cellphones
If you’ve still got that Motorola flip phone in a box in the back of your closet, why not contribute it to Katie Ledecky’s trophy case? Tokyo organizers …
USA Today Sports For The Win
1h
2020 Summer Olympics
Donald Trump's travel ban: Will American World Cup and
Olympic
bids suffer?
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr led the Golden State Warriors …
BBC
35m
BBC Sport
Tokyo 2020
Olympic
medals to be made from recycled electronic devices
Tokyo is planning to emphasize their theme of sustainability for the 2020 …
Fox Sports
13h
Olympic medal
Tokyo
Olympic
medals to be made of recycled metal
TOKYO (AP) — Organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics say metal from discarded electronic devices will be used in the production of the medals …
NBC Sports
2h
Tokyo
Hamburg sign
Olympic
champion Walace from Gremio
Walace helped lead Brazil to their first-ever
Olympic
gold medal last summer. BERLIN -- Hamburger SV signed defensive midfielder Walace …
espnfc.com
32m
Walace
Russia loses 2012
Olympic
silver in women's 4x400 relay
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russia has been stripped of an
Olympic
silver medal from the women's 4x400-meter relay at the 2012 London …
USA Today
6h
Olympic silver
Brazil's
Olympic
legacy? An abandoned Maracana
Roughly six months on from the closing ceremony of the 2016 Olympics, the Maracana Stadium is abandoned. Is this the legacy of the Olympics …
CNN
9h
Brazil
15 Favorite Comeback Moments In
Olympic
History To Celebrate National Get Up Day
Feb. 1, 2017 marks the first annual National Get Up Day, declared by …
Team USA
26m
Olympic Games
Cheerleading's peculiar path to potential
Olympic
sport
The International
Olympic
Committee thinks so. In December, the IOC’s executive board voted to provisionally recognize cheerleading. This means that for the next three years, the IOC will provide the International Cheer …
bigstory ap
1h
Cheerleading
Tokyo
Olympic
medals to be made from recycled donated metal
TOKYO (Reuters) - The medals for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be forged from recycled metal from old mobile phones and appliances donated by …
YAHOO Sports
9h
Tokyo
