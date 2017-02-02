349,000 results
Olympic bids by L.A., 2 other cities face tough issues
This week should have been a time of pure celebration for the three cities campaigning to host the 2024 Summer Olympics. Bid leaders from Los …
Los Angeles Times20m
Olympic bids
Attack and travel ban put Olympic bids on defense
It was supposed to be a day for showing off visions of what the Olympics could look like seven years down the road. Instead, Friday turned into …
USA Today2h
Olympic bids
U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth broadcast schedule; first Olympic qualifier
Shaun White and Chloe Kim, plus freeskiers and snowboarders seeking …
NBC Sports2h
Olympic Games
The Olympic Swimmer Teaching Brazilian Kids How To Spot And Stop Abuse
Traumatized by memories of abuse she suffered when she was nine …
The Huffington Post10h
sexual abuse
LA 2024 remains upbeat about Olympic bid in face of Iranian wrestling ban
On a day when international tensions prompted Iran to ban U.S. …
Chicago Tribune3h
Los Angeles
Bidding cities for the 2024 Olympic Games
BERLIN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The three cities bidding for the 2024 summer Olympics submitted on Friday the third and last part of their bid books to the International Olympic Committee which will pick the winner in …
YAHOO Sports11h
Olympic Games
Olympic champion Australians into women’s QFs in Sydney
SYDNEY (AP) Olympic champion Australia reached the quarterfinals of the IRB Sydney Sevens tournament on Friday after three wins on the …
Fox Sports16h
Australia
Olympic medals will be made out of old cell phones
Tokyo 2020 organizers want the Japanese people to donate unwanted phones and other electronics. Veuer's Nick Cardona tells us why.
MSN12h
Olympic medals
U.S. Cross-Country Skier Ida Sargent Gets First World Cup Podium In PyeongChang Olympic Test Event
(L-R) Silje Oeyre Slind of Norway, Anamarija Lampic of Slovenia and Ida …
Team USA9h
Ida Sargent
Len Valjas Misses Podium by an Inch on Olympic Cross-Country Skiing Track in Pyeongchang
PYEONGCHANG, Kor.—Canada’s Len Valjas missed climbing onto the …
independentsportsnews.com3m
Pyeongchang County