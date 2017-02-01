199,000 results
2020 Olympic medals probably will be made of old cellphones
If you’ve still got that Motorola flip phone in a box in the back of your closet, why not contribute it to Katie Ledecky’s trophy case? Tokyo organizers …
USA Today Sports For The Win1h
2020 Summer Olympics
Donald Trump's travel ban: Will American World Cup and Olympic bids suffer?
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr led the Golden State Warriors …
BBC35m
BBC Sport
Tokyo 2020 Olympic medals to be made from recycled electronic devices
Tokyo is planning to emphasize their theme of sustainability for the 2020 …
Fox Sports13h
Olympic medal
Tokyo Olympic medals to be made of recycled metal
TOKYO (AP) — Organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics say metal from discarded electronic devices will be used in the production of the medals …
NBC Sports2h
Tokyo
Hamburg sign Olympic champion Walace from Gremio
Walace helped lead Brazil to their first-ever Olympic gold medal last summer. BERLIN -- Hamburger SV signed defensive midfielder Walace …
espnfc.com32m
Walace
Russia loses 2012 Olympic silver in women's 4x400 relay
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russia has been stripped of an Olympic silver medal from the women's 4x400-meter relay at the 2012 London …
USA Today6h
Olympic silver
Brazil's Olympic legacy? An abandoned Maracana
Roughly six months on from the closing ceremony of the 2016 Olympics, the Maracana Stadium is abandoned. Is this the legacy of the Olympics …
CNN9h
Brazil
15 Favorite Comeback Moments In Olympic History To Celebrate National Get Up Day
Feb. 1, 2017 marks the first annual National Get Up Day, declared by …
Team USA26m
Olympic Games
Cheerleading's peculiar path to potential Olympic sport
The International Olympic Committee thinks so. In December, the IOC’s executive board voted to provisionally recognize cheerleading. This means that for the next three years, the IOC will provide the International Cheer …
bigstory ap1h
Cheerleading
Tokyo Olympic medals to be made from recycled donated metal
TOKYO (Reuters) - The medals for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be forged from recycled metal from old mobile phones and appliances donated by …
YAHOO Sports9h
Tokyo