Russia’s most decorated Sochi Olympic skiers suspended · 1h
Russia’s two best skiers from the Sochi Olympics were among six Russians provisionally suspended by the International Ski Federation after their names appeared in the McLaren …
NBC Sports
Sochi Olympic skiers
Olympic athletes honoured in Queen's New Year List · 5h
Olympic athlete Mo Farah, tennis star Andy Murray, Spice Girl and designer Victoria Beckham and Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of "American Vogue", have all been honoured in Queen …
MSN
Olympic athletes
'It is Usain Bolt' _ Olympic champ calls into Man United TV · 12h
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United's in-house television channel received a shock when Usain Bolt called up to discuss Saturday's 2-1 win over Middlesbrough in the …
USA Today
Usain Bolt
NHL still searching for Olympic answers · 1d
Montreal (AFP) - The National Hockey League said it is still not in a position to convince club owners to release their players for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. …
YAHOO Sports
NHL
New Year Honours 2017: Olympic heroes and entertainers recognised · 8h
Andy Murray, Mo Farah and Jessica Ennis-Hill are among the Olympic stars recognised in a New Year Honours list which also includes big names from the entertainment world. A host of …
BBC
MBE
Olympic pentathlon hopeful gets boost from Doherty swim team · 15h
Grace Kuenzel spends the majority of her days in pursuit of excellence in five distinct disciplines. The training is long. And to a large extent, solitary. That's why the Olympic modern pentathlon …
Team USA
swim team
Will assess Indian Olympic Association's situation: IOC · 17h
NEW DELHI: The International Olympic Committee on Saturday said it will assess the IOA's controversial move to make corruption-tainted Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala life …
Times of India
IOC
News that shaped 2016: Trump, Brexit, Russia’s Olympic ban & more · 12h
The outgoing year has been full of occasions that literally shocked the world: 2016 repeatedly made us all gaze in shock and awe at events that one could hardly imagine before. RT looks …
RT
Donald Trump
2016 Top 10: #2 Rome’s 2024 Olympic Bid Exit Illustrates What’s Wrong With Bid Process · 7h
GamesBids.com presents the ninth annual Top Ten list of Olympic Bid Stories for 2016. These …
Games Bids
Bid Process
From lab, to Olympic podium to White House, accomplished women are still dismissed · 1d
It’s pretty safe to say that 2016 was not the year of the woman. We can start with the ridiculous …
Washington Post
Rubin