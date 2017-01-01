Web
Images
Videos
Maps
News
Explore
Go to Bing homepage
Rewards
Sign in
Top Stories
US
Northeast
South
Midwest
West
World
Africa
Americas
Asia Pacific
Europe
Middle East
Local
Entertainment
Movie & TV
Music
Sci/Tech
Technology
Science
Business
Politics
Sports
Health
Products
NFL
NBA
MLB
CFB
Soccer
MMA
NHL
WWE
Golf
NASCAR
CBB
Tennis
Horse Racing
eSports
Boxing
Cycling
Wrestling
NHRA
IndyCar
Cricket
Softball
More
Watford vs. Tottenham 2017: Start time, live stream, TV schedule, and 3 things to
…
Tottenham Hotspur will look to continue their charge for the Premier League's top four when they take …
SBN
Watford vs
Huddle Up: Can Bears avoid team's worst record ever in 16-game schedule?
The Bears will ring in 2017 in Minneapolis as the Vikings' last opponent to visit U.S. Bank …
Chicago Tribune
Bears
Patriots’ Keys Vs. Dolphins Include Preventing Big Plays, Relying On Run Game
The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins still have something to play for Sunday in their Week 17 …
New England Sports Network
Trending topics
Rousey Knocked Out By Nunes
Durant Gets Triple-Double
Both Rivers Get Ejected
49ers Give Kaepernick Award
Bulls Keep Rondo On Bench
Peppers Misses Orange Bowl
Florida State Defeats Michigan
Tennessee Defeats Nebraska
Robert Mathis To Retire
Seahawks Extend Michael Bennett
Stanford Defeats North Carolina
Georgia Defeats TCU
Lightning Rally To Beat Canadiens
Chris Kreider's hat trick helps Henrik Lundqvist make history
DENVER — Chris Kreider didn’t need his stick for two of his three goals Saturday night. The puck just found his body and deflected in. Kreider got his second career hat trick, J.T. Miller added …
USA Today
Henrik Lundqvist
Tsimba Malonga scores 15 points, but Benet stumped by Montini in tourney final
Benet's Tsimba Malonga politely accepted a small plaque Friday night for being named second …
Chicago Tribune
Malonga
Clemson, not Ohio State, should've been penalized here. Let me explain
Clemson kicker Greg Huegel missed a 31-yard field goal wide left in the third quarter of Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl against Ohio State. You hate to see it. But before that, Clemson missed a golden …
SBN
Ohio State
Amanda Nunes rips Edmond Tarverdyan after UFC 207 win over Ronda Rousey
Amanda Nunes had a little something to say to Ronda Rousey's corner after her emphatic 48 …
SB Nation MMA Fighting
Ronda Rousey
Kevin Durant doesn't care about triple-doubles, apparently
Kevin Durant was firing on all cylinders in Friday night's 108-99 win against the Mavericks, but he wasn't as enthused with his performance as everyone else. Durant recorded his first triple …
Sporting News
Kevin Durant
James Harden drops career-high 53 in huge triple-double
HOUSTON (AP) — Minutes after collecting 53 points, 17 assists and 16 rebounds in his second straight triple-double, Houston's James Harden was asked what it has been like to play in new …
USA Today
James Harden
Wild finally finds formidable foe in 4-2 loss to Blue Jackets ending 12-game winning streak
The Columbus Blue Jackets have now won 15 in a row after downing the Minnesota Wild 4-2 in …
YAHOO Sports
Blue Jackets
Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Alexis Sanchez and Chris Smalling
Juventus are reportedly keeping a close eye on any development in contract negotiations between Alexis Sanchez and Arsenal, with the Italian champions said to be keen on adding the Chilean …
Bleacher Report
Alexis Sanchez
Lane Kiffin, Jalen Hurts must be better if Alabama is going to win the title
Alabama is an exceptional football team — a juggernaut with one of the best defenses in the recent history of college football and offensive weapons that are nearly impossible to match. …
Fox Sports
Jalen Hurts
Handscomb not getting carried away by form
Australia batsman Peter Handscomb is happy with the start to his Test career, but he is eyeing more runs. In three Tests, Handscomb has made 249 runs at an average of 83, including two …
MSN
NOVA® Home Loans Arizona Bowl Game Highlights
The NOVA® Home Loans Arizona Bowl featured a thrilling comeback by Air Force to beat South Alabama 45-21. The Jaguars pulled out to a 21-3 lead before the Falcons, led by MVPs Arion …
Rant Sports
Arizona
Stay up-to-date on Sports news
Realtime news
Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Alexis Sanchez and
…
Bleacher Report
Tsimba Malonga scores 15 points, but Benet stumped by Montini in
…
Chicago Tribune
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace live stream: Watch Premier League online
FanSided
Conte hails Chelsea attitude after record-equalling win
MSN
Patriots’ Keys Vs. Dolphins Include Preventing Big Plays, Relying On
…
New England Sports Network
Manchester City vs. Burnley: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info
Bleacher Report
Submit your site to Bing news
Politics News
Health News