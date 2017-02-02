Web
Super Bowl notebook: Chris Hogan's road to the NFL began with a transition from lacrosse
Chris Hogan’s road to the Super Bowl did not begin until he retired his lacrosse stick. The New England …
Los Angeles Times
Super Bowl
EA's eSports division signs deal with ESPN on 'FIFA'
Get ready to see a lot more of Madden NFL and FIFA video games on your TV. Publisher Electronic …
USA Today
ESPN
Anquan Boldin: Latest News, Rumors, Speculation on Lions WR's Future
Veteran wide receiver Anquan Boldin continued his career as a serviceable pass-catcher with the Detroit …
Bleacher Report
Anquan Boldin
Falcons' Andy Levitre drops $1,700 so three-week-old daughter can attend Super Bowl
USA TODAY Sports' Tom Pelissero breaks down what to look out for from Houston as the New …
USA Today
Super Bowl
Sergio Romo to Dodgers: Latest Contract Details, Comments, Reaction
Free-agent and longtime San Francisco Giants reliever Sergio Romo will spend his 10th MLB season playing for his former team's biggest rivals, as he signed an a one-year deal with the …
Bleacher Report
Sergio Romo
Bruce Arians: Carson Palmer will announce that he’s coming back
Cardinals Coach Bruce Arians appeared on ESPN Friday and said he expects quarterback Carson Palmer to announce “real soon” that Palmer plans to return for at least one more season. The …
NBC Sports PFT
Carson Palmer
Stewart-Haas Racing sues Danica Patrick’s sponsor for $31 million
Stewart-Haas Racing filed a lawsuit against Nature’s Bakery, the sponsor of Danica Patrick’s team, for “material breach of its contract” related to missed payments Nature’s Bakery failed to …
SBN
Haas Racing
All-Star Jimmy Butler misses Bulls' Friday game against Rockets with heel injury
Chicago Bulls guard Jimmy Butler didn't play Friday against the Houston Rockets after suffering a right heel contusion, ESPN's Nick Friedell reported. Butler was reportedly seen wearing an ice …
CBS Sports
Star Jimmy Butler
Tyre Montgomery, Jeremiah Duty share brotherly love on the mat for North Chicago
Wrestling runs in the blood of Tyre Montgomery and Jeremiah Duty. The North Chicago …
Chicago Tribune
Tyre Montgomery
Hot Stove Digest: Will Astros use hacking bounty to acquire Jose Quintana?
Welcome to The Stew’s Hot Stove Digest, our daily rundown of MLB news, rumors and gossip for Hot Stove season. Here you’ll find a quick recap of all the day’s action and other fun stuff from …
YAHOO Sports
Astros
Bill Self’s statement on LaGerald Vick was a long-winded ‘No Comment’
Bill Self’s Kansas team is coming off of a pair of massive wins, knocking off No. 2 Baylor at Phog Allen Fieldhouse last night, just four days after the Jayhawks went into Rupp Arena and beat …
NBC Sports
Vick
Sources: Mavs Plan To Offer 2-Year Contract To Yogi Ferrell
The Dallas Mavericks plan to offer point guard Yogi Ferrell a two-year contract, sources tell DallasBasketball.com. Ferrell, an undrafted rookie from Indiana University, was given a 10-day …
scout
Yogi Ferrell
Three Cougs with eligibility will forego final season, a fourth will transfer from WSU at semester’s end
Defensive back Charleston White, offensive lineman Carlos Freeman, safety Darius Lemora and …
scout
Washington State University
ESPN settles with Jason Pierre-Paul, defends Adam Schefter’s report
Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul has settled his lawsuit with ESPN, a settlement that does not require the network or Adam Schefter to apologize for their report. In fact, ESPN issued a …
NBC Sports PFT
Adam Schefter
