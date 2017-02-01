Web
Texans' J.J. Watt cleared for football activities, finished with back rehab
USA TODAY Sports' Tom Pelissero breaks down what to look out for from Houston as the New England …
USA Today
J. J. Watt
National Signing Day Live: Where are the top players going? How are UCLA and
…
National Signing Day is the first day that a high school senior can sign a binding National Letter of Intent for …
Los Angeles Times
USC
Kickboxer Defies Physics with Matrix Move to Avoid Devastating Head Kick
Rafael "Ataman" Fiziev apparently took the red pill before his latest fight, because his defense was on …
Bleacher Report
The Matrix
Trending topics
National Signing Day
New England Patriots
LeBron James Charles Barkley
Tom Brady
Kentucky Defeats Georgia
Cleveland Cavaliers
Brent Musberger
Jimmy Garoppolo
Spurs Top Thunder
Matt Ryan
Usain Bolt
Deron Williams
2017 NFL Mock Draft
Top CTE researcher Ann McKee: Too painful to watch football
USA TODAY Sports' Tom Pelissero breaks down what to look out for from Houston as the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons prepare for Super Bowl LI. USA TODAY Sports Theories …
USA Today
Ann McKee
Going Old School: The simple way the Patriots and Falcons out-smarted every other NFL team
HOUSTON — The fullback position was on the verge of extinction in the NFL a few years ago. …
USA Today Sports For The Win
New England Patriots
Matt Ryan: Most NFL teams don’t have one running back like our two
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan says his team has two running backs who would be the best on most teams. Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman are, in the opinion of Ryan, among the elite …
NBC Sports PFT
Matt Ryan
Brandon Marshall won’t make any QB suggestions for Jets this year
During the long spell between the end of the 2015 season and the Jets’ agreement with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to return for the 2016 season, there was no shortage of people …
NBC Sports PFT
Brandon Marshall
Tiger inspired by Federer's renaissance
Tiger Woods is planning to take a leaf out of Roger Federer's book as he attempts to roll back the years at the Dubai Desert Classic this week. Woods missed the cut on his return to the PGA …
Sporting News
Tiger Woods
Dan Quinn’s 3-step plan that took the Falcons from 8-8 to a Super Bowl
Dan Quinn has had a deliberate plan to get the Falcons to a Super Bowl, and he’s executed it meticulously over his two seasons as the head coach in Atlanta. His approach yielded an 8-8 …
SBN
Dan Quinn
Yes, Carmelo Anthony does hear all those trade rumors
February 1, 2017 2:18pm EST February 1, 2017 2:18pm EST Basketball, NBA, News, New York Knicks, English, Carmelo Anthony Carmelo Anthony indicated all options are on the table, …
Sporting News
Carmelo Anthony
Chad Ford NBA Draft 2017: Takeaways from ESPN Guru's 3rd Big Board
Of the 30 players on Ford's big board, 20 of them are freshmen including 14 of the top 15. The one player in the top 15 who isn't currently plays in France. But Frank Ntilikina is just 18 years old, …
Bleacher Report
Chad Ford
Blues players, management share blame for the 'mess' that led to Ken Hitchcock's firing
Ken Hitchcock is no longer the head coach of the St. Louis Blues. That was an inevitability, but …
SBN
Ken Hitchcock
Quinton Jackson vs. Muhammed Lawal fight is set for Allstate Arena
Quinton “Rampage” Jackson says he’s nearing the conclusion of his decorated mixed martial arts career, and his March 31 appearance against Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal at Bellator 175 …
Chicago Tribune
Muhammed Lawal
'Madden' prediction time: Patriots will rule them all
We told you a couple weeks ago about the August Madden simulation of the 2016 NFL season that ended with the Falcons winning Super Bowl LI. Well, the people at EA Sports have now …
NFL
National Football League
