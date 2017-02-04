Web
Kitten Bowl 2017 final score: Noodles wins title for Home & Family Felines
The fourth annual Kitten Bowl was an instant classic, because, well, it is a scripted event where humans …
SBN
Kitten Bowl
Cocky Patriots fan with a Super Bowl champs tattoo totally just jinxed his team
New England Patriots fans are most likely going into Super Bowl 51 with some confidence. After all, they’ve …
USA Today Sports For The Win
Timberwolves face life without LaVine
Just hours after learning they would be without guard Zach LaVine for the rest of the season, the Minnesota …
Sporting News
Minnesota Timb…
Bohannon's 15, Cook's 13 help Iowa top Nebraska 81-70
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Jordan Bohannon scored 15 points, Tyler Cook added 13 and Iowa held on for an 81-70 win over Nebraska on Sunday. Brady Ellingson scored 11 points and hit a late …
USA Today
Iowa
UConn breezes to 97th in in a row, 96-50 vs. Tulsa
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Napheesa Collier scored 24 points and pulled down nine rebounds to lead top-ranked UConn to its 97th consecutive win, 96-50 over Tulsa on Sunday. The sophomore hit …
USA Today
UConn breezes
Paul Pierce feels all the love from Celtics fans in Boston farewell
February 5, 2017 5:04pm EST February 5, 2017 4:09pm EST The love affair between Paul Pierce and the city of Boston never really ended. Former Celtics forward Paul Pierce (Getty Images) …
Sporting News
Paul Pierce
NFL Rumors: Patriots’ Brian Flores Could Be Candidate For 49ers Defensive Coordinator
Josh McDaniels will not be heading to the Bay Area after Super Bowl LI. But another New …
New England Sports Network
Defensive Coordinator
Jason Garrett named coach of the year
The Cowboys’ playoff run ended in the divisional round, but there were plenty of people who didn’t think that they’d make it that far when Tony Romo broke a bone in his back in the preseason. …
NBC Sports PFT
Jason Garrett
Takeaways from the Clippers' 133-120 loss to the Warriors
If the NBA championship runs through Golden State, then it’s clear the Warriors will present a formidable road block for the Clippers, who have lost nine straight games to their Northern …
Los Angeles Times
Golden State
Ray Lewis gave the Patriots a bizarrely hypnotic pre-game speech from an empty garage
Do you happen to have a skill that you once mastered for a job, but no longer use? Me, I …
USA Today Sports For The Win
Ray Lewis
Wrestling notes: Argo's Audel Ochoa stays ready for heavyweight challenge
Argo senior Audel Ochoa learned a lot from his first-round loss at 285 pounds in last year's state meet. "The lesson I took out of it that I can use this year, and even in life, is to never give up," …
Chicago Tribune
Audel Ochoa
Lakers hire Magic Johnson to advise ownership
In his first public comments since being hired as an advisor to Lakers governor and co-owner Jeanie Buss, Magic Johnson tread softly about the Lakers executive of whom he has been …
Chicago Tribune
Lakers
Michael Vick believes he should be in the Hall of Fame
After announcing his retirement this weekend, Mike Vick has made it clear what he thinks about his legacy. Debates among Hall of Fame finalists often stir up this time of year when the new …
FanSided
Michael Vick
Conor McGregor defends Ronda Rousey, says people who celebrated her UFC 207 loss are ‘weak’
One of the big winners of UFC 207 was none other than UFC lightweight champion Conor …
SB Nation MMA Fighting
UFC
