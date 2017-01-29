Web
X Games: Colten Moore injured trying to land double backflip on snowmobile
ASPEN, Colo. – Attempting to become the first to land a double backflip on a snowmobile, Colten …
USA Today
Colten Moore
Taekwondo expert Joe Kim won’t be back on Browns staff
The Browns won’t retain taekwondo expert and member of their development staff Joe Kim, the …
NBC Sports PFT
Taekwondo ex…
Warriors' Stephen Curry (flu) to miss first game this season
January 29, 2017 6:43pm EST January 29, 2017 6:43pm EST Basketball, NBA, News, Golden …
Sporting News
Stephen Curry
Colts hire Chris Ballard as general manager
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts’ search for a new general manager has ended. The Colts named Kansas City Chiefs director of player personnel Chris Ballard as the replacement for …
USA Today
Chris Ballard
Dimitroff brings “do your job” mindset to Falcons
The Patriot Way in many respects boils down to Bill Parcells’ four-word (with the profane one omitted) mantra aimed at bringing structure to an inherently chaotic sport: “Do your job.” …
NBC Sports PFT
Falcons
Frank Thomas 'not happy' suspected PED users getting into Hall of Fame
Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens might as well be in the Hall of Fame, as far as Frank Thomas is concerned. Sammy Sosa, too. Thomas, who was elected in 2014, has been outspoken about …
Chicago Tribune
Frank Thomas
Bottom line: Scotty Graziano, Westminster Christian withstand South Beloit
Senior guard Scotty Graziano and Westminster Christian are a bottom-line bunch. The final score Saturday was all that mattered to Westminster Christian after a 12-point lead with 2:40 left …
Chicago Tribune
Westminster Christian
6-Woman Tag Team Match: Winner and Reaction for WWE Royal Rumble 2017
Multiple feuds were furthered in Sunday's bout, as the SmackDown women's division has featured a great deal of animosity as of late. Bliss and Lynch have been going at it for months with the …
Bleacher Report
Royal Rumble
Falcons Star Devonta Freeman Was On Tom Brady’s Son’s Fantasy Team
Fantasy football is a lot of fun, and it attracts players of all ages. That includes New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s 9-year-old son, Jack. It’s one way Brady and his son can …
New England Sports Network
Devonta Freeman
Carmelo Anthony hit 2 game-tying shots while dropping 45 points
Carmelo Anthony trade rumors have exploded over the past 24 hours, so it’s interesting to see him play his best game of the season against the Hawks on Sunday. Anthony put in a sensational …
SBN
Carmelo Anthony
Patriots Notes: Last Foxboro Practices Have Been ‘Fun,’ ‘Extremely Productive’
FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ work at Gillette Stadium is almost complete. The Patriots’ final Foxboro practice will take place Sunday afternoon. The Patriots then will gather …
New England Sports Network
Patriots
Some mystery remains about Lakers' last three lottery picks
Brandon Ingram’s serene, heavy-lidded look rarely changes, and neither does the quiet speech he’s learning to amplify to better lead an offense. The Lakers rookie's demeanor Thursday night …
Los Angeles Times
Lakers
Chiefs DC: 'You'd be crazy' not to want Eric Berry back
ORLANDO, Fla. -- Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton was especially proud of a versatile Kansas City defense this season, which overcame several injuries and an extremely …
NFL
Eric Berry
2017 Australian Open: Roger Federer wins men's title
For the first time since 2010, Roger Federer has won the Australian Open, besting longtime rival Rafael Nadal in the finals in Melbourne on Sunday. Federer won a closely contested five-set …
SBN
Roger Federer
