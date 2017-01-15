Web
Chiefs hold, so Steelers hold on
A two-point conversion that would have tied the game was negated by penalty, and the Steelers then …
NBC Sports PFT
Steelers
Steph Curry walks back, sort of, on his comments about champagne smell in Cavs
…
More than a year after hilariously trolling the Cavaliers with this comment about his return to …
USA Today Sports For The Win
WATCH: Jared Cook's near impossible catch sets up Packers game-winning FG
The playoffs finally arrived, courtesy of an epic Packers-Cowboys divisional-round game, a thrilling 34-31 …
CBS Sports
Packers game
Bama's reportedly hiring the guy who'll probably hire Nick Saban's successor
Do you know who Ray Perkins is? He's the coach who followed Bear Bryant at Alabama. The former Bryant player and Giants head coach had a four-year run that included a 10-win season, …
SBN
Nick Saban
Podcast: Is it time to start questioning whether Duke can still win a national title?
Is it time to be concerned about Duke? Matt Norlander and I discuss it at the top of this Eye on College Basketball podcast, and we both say ... probably not. Things aren't going as planned, …
CBS Sports
Podcast
Valtteri Bottas: Finnish driver fills vacant seat at Mercedes
(CNN)Formula One's annual version of musical chairs is in full swing as Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas was chosen to partner Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, following world champion Nico …
CNN
Lewis Hamilton
Packers-Cowboys was TV classic NFL desperately needed
January 16, 2017 10:26am EST January 16, 2017 10:26am EST An instant classic from Green Bay and Dallas came at the perfect time for the NFL. Aaron Rodgers (Getty Images) Updated …
Sporting News
NFL
Rory McIlroy beaten in South African Open playoff
(CNN)Rory McIlroy's hopes of starting 2017 with a notable victory were thwarted by a golfer whose career was in ruins just two short months ago. Graeme Storm thought he had lost his …
CNN
Rory McIlroy
Tom Brady Responds To Earl Thomas, Refuses To Say Anything Bad About Him
Tom Brady’s response to Earl Thomas (and Ray Lewis) is, well, boring. But isn’t that what you’d expect from the New England Patriots quarterback? Brady and the Patriots are on to …
New England Sports Network
Earl Thomas
2017 NFL mock draft: What if only seniors got drafted?
Today at 4 p.m. ET is the deadline for underclassmen to enter the 2017 NFL d raft. Thus far, 94 juniors or redshirt sophomores have publicly said they’re going pro. Many of those players are …
SBN
mock draft
Nazareth seniors facilitate transition under new coach
First-year Nazareth boys basketball coach Sean Pearson knew he needed strong senior leadership to start building his vision of the program, so he turned to the team's two seniors, …
Chicago Tribune
Nazareth seniors
Australian Open 2017: Monday Results, Highlights, Scores Recap from Melbourne
Andy Murray and Angelique Kerber were among the winners on the opening day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park. Murray, in his first Grand Slam as world No. 1, began his campaign …
Bleacher Report
Australian Open
Doug Baldwin uses Madden to relieve disappointment
People enjoy playing Madden NFL 17 for different reasons. Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin, given his team's 36-20 playoff loss to the Falcons this weekend, enjoys the video game …
NFL
Doug Baldwin
Premier League roundtable
This weekend in the Premier League, Chelsea beat Leicester comfortably despite some off-field drama while Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side were handed their worst loss of the season …
FanSided
Premier League
