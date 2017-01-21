Web
Bill Belichick going for postseason win No. 25
Patriots coach Bill Belichick is already the all-time leader in career postseason victories, and so each …
NBC Sports PFT
Bill Belichick
Don't expect Pat McAfee to shed a tear for Ryan Grigson
Indianapolis Colts Insider Stephen Holder and columnist Gregg Doyel break down owner Jim Iray's news …
USA Today
Ryan Grigson
Will Hopoate still undecided over whether to play Sundays in 2017
Canterbury Bulldogs star Will Hopoate will make a decision in the coming weeks on whether he will …
Sporting News
William Hopoate
Steelers Vs. Patriots
Former NFL head coach: Philip Nelson can start at the next level
Former NFL head coach Mike Martz said Philip Nelson can start at the next level after spending time with him at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. Former NFL head coach Mike Martz believes …
CBS Sports
Philip Nelson
Adam Hadwin's hole-by-hole description of his 13-under 59
LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Adam Hadwin's hole-by-hole description of his 13-under 59 on Saturday at La Quinta Country Club in the CareerBuilder Challenge: No. 1, 382-yard par 4 — par — I hit …
USA Today
yard par
DeShaun Foster returning to UCLA as running backs coach; Bruins target Hank Fraley to coach offensive line
UCLA Coach Jim Mora has continued the makeover of his staff by targeting former Bruins …
Los Angeles Times
backs coach
West Virginia vs. Kansas State: Score, Reaction from Wildcats' Upset Win
Kansas State needed everything it could get from its starters because it rolled out eight players in total. Its three-man bench contributed just nine points to the effort. Regardless, the win ensured …
Bleacher Report
Kansas State
Joel Embiid leaves 76ers game as precaution after knee injury
Joel Embiid suffered a left knee contusion on Friday night against the Trail Blazers, according to the 76ers. The injury took place in the third quarter of the game after a dunk by Embiid where …
SBN
knee injury
Clippers' Blake Griffin aiming to play on three-game trip, but not tonight against Denver
Clippers forward Blake Griffin has ramped up his workouts over the last several days with …
Los Angeles Times
Blake Griffin
Clock malfunction causes controversy in Georgia-Texas A&M game (Video)
With the Georgia Bulldogs trailing by one late against Texas A&M Saturday, a clock malfunction may have robbed them of their chance to win the game. You always hate to see a competitive …
FanSided
Clock malfunction
Bulls try to rebound vs. Kings in second of back-to-back games
Coach Fred Hoiberg said energy out of the gate stood out as the most disappointing aspect to the Bulls' road loss to the Hawks Friday night, in which they trailed by 34 points. But after saying …
Chicago Tribune
NHL Trade Rumors: Blackhawks interested in Gustav Nyquist, Tomas Tatar
The Chicago Blackhawks are reportedly interested in acquiring either Gustav Nyquist or Tomas Tatar from the Detroit Red Wings. As usual, the Chicago Blackhawks are going to be buyers at …
FanSided
Gustav Nyquist
Oh, brother: Wizards fall, 113-112, to Pistons on Marcus Morris’s tip-in at buzzer
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — By the time Saturday night’s game came down to the final possession, the Washington Wizards had overcome a 16-point deficit, John Wall had provided another dose …
Washington Post
Wizards
Local roundup: Austin O'Connor wins fourth straight Catholic League title
St. Rita senior Austin O'Connor is a perfectionist, so he wasn't entirely pleased Saturday despite winning his fourth straight Catholic League title. O'Connor, a North Carolina recruit, topped …
Chicago Tribune
Catholic League title
