Turning darkness into light

Winter illuminations are a big deal in Japan and there is perhaps no bigger display than the one here at Nabana no Sato, a flower park in the gardens of Nagashima Spa Land in Kuwana, Japan. This image is just a glimpse of what awaits you in the park. More than 8.5 million LED lightbulbs illuminate pathways, trees, and the park's famous 'Tunnel of Lights.' Can't make it for the holidays? No worries. While many of Japan's light displays end after the new year, this one lasts from mid-October through early May. And if not this year (hello pandemic), maybe next?